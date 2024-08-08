CVA Family Office LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after buying an additional 306,524 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. 1,072,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,273. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

