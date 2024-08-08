CVA Family Office LLC Has $79,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,224,000 after buying an additional 213,740 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $871.29.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $780.29. The company had a trading volume of 694,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,385. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $771.86 and a 200-day moving average of $796.03. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

