CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,685,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,844,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,826. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $175.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

