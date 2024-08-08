CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after buying an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,066,000 after purchasing an additional 185,999 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,351,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,624,000 after acquiring an additional 184,372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,682. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.