CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. 3,026,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

