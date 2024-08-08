CVA Family Office LLC Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.94. 1,327,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.03 and a 200-day moving average of $295.49. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

