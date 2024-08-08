CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. 14,878,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,567,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.