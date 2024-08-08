Cwm LLC Acquires 18,909 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 95,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

