Cwm LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 332,289 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 458,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $59.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

