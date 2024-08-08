Cwm LLC Acquires 22,518 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.89% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 91,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

