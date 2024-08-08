Cwm LLC Acquires 266 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

KLA Stock Up 5.9 %

KLA stock traded up $41.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $738.77. The stock had a trading volume of 182,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,078. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $804.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,630. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

