Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 807,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 232,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 485,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,923. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.