Cwm LLC Buys 203 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.70. The company had a trading volume of 365,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,630. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $145.93.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

