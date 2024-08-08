Cwm LLC Buys 373 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after buying an additional 247,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 711.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cintas by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,213,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $84,646,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.00.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $740.19. 300,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $716.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $672.68. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.