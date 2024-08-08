Cwm LLC Buys 59,789 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,027. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4268 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

