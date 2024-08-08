Cwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.60. 83,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,814. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.