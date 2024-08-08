Cwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after acquiring an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.60. 83,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,814. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.