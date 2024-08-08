Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.63. The stock had a trading volume of 146,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,920. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.