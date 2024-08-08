Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 90,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

