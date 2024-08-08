Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,024,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 55,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

