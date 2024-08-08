Cwm LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Altria Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,271. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

