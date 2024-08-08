Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.8 %

DGX stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,513. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day moving average is $134.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

