Cwm LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,452 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of BATS:FJUL traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 136,827 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $658.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

