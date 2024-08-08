Cwm LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.87. 434,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,658. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

