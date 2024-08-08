Cwm LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 344,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,010. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

