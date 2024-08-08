Cwm LLC Has $22.71 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of Jacobs Solutions worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 332,053 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after buying an additional 319,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 727,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.55.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 967,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,143. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

