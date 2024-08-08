Cwm LLC Has $25.26 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after purchasing an additional 316,020 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,830,000 after buying an additional 266,811 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,075,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,285,000 after buying an additional 125,326 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 971,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. 296,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.