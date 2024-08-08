Cwm LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,331 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. 78,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,703. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

