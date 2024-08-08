Cwm LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

SYK stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.64. 1,350,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

