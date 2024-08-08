Cwm LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,437. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $68.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

