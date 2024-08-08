Cwm LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 286,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.89. The company had a trading volume of 177,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,167. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

