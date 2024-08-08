Cwm LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $465.56. 340,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,749. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.83 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $25,528,865. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

