Cwm LLC Purchases 1,790 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.30. 70,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,211. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.28. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

