Cwm LLC Purchases 19,917 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,375. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

