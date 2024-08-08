Cwm LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 206.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Shares of MSI traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $407.94. The stock had a trading volume of 83,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,075. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $412.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

