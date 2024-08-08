Cwm LLC Purchases 598 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $234,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.07. The stock had a trading volume of 245,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,628. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $356.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.00 and its 200 day moving average is $317.40.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

