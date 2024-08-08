Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.33% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

CGGR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

