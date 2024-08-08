Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 197,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 611.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares during the period.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FYLD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 27,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

