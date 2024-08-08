Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 100,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

