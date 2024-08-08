Cwm LLC Sells 25,454 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,454 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

TFLO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 359,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

