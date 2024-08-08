Cwm LLC Sells 25,590 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.78% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. 505,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

