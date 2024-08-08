Cwm LLC Sells 32,377 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,377 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 16.58% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

