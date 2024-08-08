Cwm LLC Sells 4,331 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.83% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 632,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,753. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

