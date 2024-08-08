Cwm LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.39. 37,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,362 shares of company stock worth $4,393,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.