Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.64. 1,251,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.84 and a 200 day moving average of $341.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

