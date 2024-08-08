D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Lifted by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.5% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $925,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.00. 3,068,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $185.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

