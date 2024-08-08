DA Davidson Boosts Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target to $211.00

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of SXI opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $191.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 15,740.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

