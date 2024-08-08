DA Davidson Cuts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $47.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4,397.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

