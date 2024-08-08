DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-10.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-10.050 EPS.

DaVita Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.10. 1,431,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,302. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

