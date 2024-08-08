DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $139.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.04. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

