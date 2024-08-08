DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.63. DaVita also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-10.050 EPS.

DaVita Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DVA traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.18. The stock had a trading volume of 399,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.